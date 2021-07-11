AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin We previously reported on the troubling expansion of satellite offices of the Capitol Police being planned across the country.

Unlike other federal government-related police which are subject to FOIA and part of the executive branch, the Capitol Police are under the control of Congress and not subject to FOIA. So, basically you have a police force controlled by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spreading out across the country.

I’m not a conspiracy fan, but you don’t have to be to find that problematic.Now, there’s more that is setting off the alarm bells in my head.Not only will they be […]