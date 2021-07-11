Source: AP Photo/Seth Wenig
Former President Donald Trump on Sunday again hurled attacks at tech giants Twitter, Facebook and Youtube for for kicking him off their platforms, this time saying that the companies are a “Democrat machine.”
Trump announced last week that he will be filing a lawsuit against the Big Tech companies because, as he alleges, they are state actors and censoring him or any other citizen is in violation of the First Amendment right to freedom of speech.The lawsuits state that the corporations are protected by Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which ensures that they are […]
Read the rest of this story here: townhall.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker