Source: AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Former President Donald Trump on Sunday again hurled attacks at tech giants Twitter, Facebook and Youtube for for kicking him off their platforms, this time saying that the companies are a “Democrat machine.”

Trump announced last week that he will be filing a lawsuit against the Big Tech companies because, as he alleges, they are state actors and censoring him or any other citizen is in violation of the First Amendment right to freedom of speech.The lawsuits state that the corporations are protected by Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which ensures that they are […]