On Sunday morning Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk dropped a bomb on Sunday Morning Futures .
Kirk was the first personality to name-drop Lt. Mike Byrd as the killer of US veteran Ashli Babbitt on January 6th in the US Capitol.
The Gateway Pundit was first to report last week on the identity of Lt. Byrd as the shooter after months of Capitol Police refusing to disclose the name of the officer who shot Ashli Babbitt dead on Jan. 6. Charlie Kirk said this on Ashli Babbit’s killer: We’re still in the allegedly phase but according to Real Clear Politics […]
Charlie Kirk just revealed lieutenant Michael Byrd, Chuck Schumer's private security, is the officer who murdered Ashli Babbitt.#JusticeforAshliBabbitt 🙏🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/hQURZixNNu
— Trump1W8&C (@amking0321) July 11, 2021
