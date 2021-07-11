Reading Time: 4 minutes
Charlotte, NC — Over 2,000 new deaths were added in one week to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), according to the latest data dump from the Centers for Disease Controls (CDC).
Within one week, the number of deaths reported from the COVID-19 shots jumped from 6,985 to 9,048 through July 2. In the 7 months since the COVID-19 began being distributed, the number of vaccine-related deaths exceed 30 percent the number of total deaths reported (6,145) for all vaccines combined since VAERS was created in 1990.The data includes 14 deaths among the 12- to 17-year-old […]
Read the rest of this story here: thelibertyloft.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker