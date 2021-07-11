Reading Time: 4 minutes

Charlotte, NC — Over 2,000 new deaths were added in one week to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), according to the latest data dump from the Centers for Disease Controls (CDC).

Within one week, the number of deaths reported from the COVID-19 shots jumped from 6,985 to 9,048 through July 2. In the 7 months since the COVID-19 began being distributed, the number of vaccine-related deaths exceed 30 percent the number of total deaths reported (6,145) for all vaccines combined since VAERS was created in 1990.The data includes 14 deaths among the 12- to 17-year-old […]