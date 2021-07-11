The date and place this video was taken aren’t known, but since we’re looking at a small, novelty flag someone planted in their yard, it’s probably around July 4 and it may be along a parade route.

This kid has been taught to hate all of that. Children are being raised to desecrate the flag. pic.twitter.com/RtNBo3u1st — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) July 9, 2021 He’s also been taught to hate the peace and prosperity visible just in this frame — nice, safe homes, late-model cars, well-maintained lawns, enough disposable income to afford a security camera, the evident safety of a neighborhood […]