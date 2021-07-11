rainbow monkey A London library sparked intense backlash after it hired a self-described anti-racist carnival troupe with a performer dressed up as a monkey with a large dildo hanging between his legs for a children’s reading event. On Saturday, the Redbridge Central Library hosted a performance from the Mandinga Arts carnival group. Video footage shared on social media showed a rainbow coloured money running out of the library, with the mock genitalia flopping at motorists. The event was part of a “ Summer Reading Challenge ” in partnership with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) for a “very special nature-themed Challenge that […]

Labour Council: “How do we get kids to read more books this summer? “I know, we’ll get a rainbow-coloured monkey to wag his dildo at passing motorists” At this point, do we laugh, cry?, or get furious? pic.twitter.com/V19axJ5q6x — Martin Daubney (@MartinDaubney) July 11, 2021