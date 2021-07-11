Donald Trump made an unexpected public appearance at the UFC 264 event on July 10, 2021. “The crowd chants USA as Former President Donald Trump makes an appearance at UFC 264 in Las Vegas,” the Post Millenial tweeted .
The reaction to the 45th president’s public appearance at the fight night drove the crowd into a frenzy. “45 just entered the building at #UFC264 and the crowd here went NUTS!” Alex Brusewitz tweeted. “The people’s president!”
Here are some other views of the crowd chanting and cheering. TRUMP IS HERE I STARTED THE USA CHANT BABY!!!! #DonaldTrump #UFC264 @DonaldJTrumpJr pic.twitter.com/RhMBXVete8 — […]
