Lisa Murkowski/PHOTO: U.S. Army Alaska (CC) (Headline USA) The leaders of Alaska ‘s Republican Party on Saturday endorsed a challenger to incumbent U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski , who has been one of the GOP’s most outspoken critics of former President Donald Trump , the Anchorage Daily News reported . Kelly Tshibaka/AP Photo The Alaska Republican State Central Committee endorsed Kelly Tshibaka in the 2022 race for the U.S. Senate seat held by Murkowski.
The committee approved Tshibaka’s endorsement in a 58-17 vote during a meeting in Fairbanks, the newspaper reported.
In a statement, Tshibaka said she will uphold conservative ideals and […]
