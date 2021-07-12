You have to give the White House credit. When they latch onto a narrative, they stick with it regardless of how obviously false it is. Case-in-point: The spin they’re putting on the Cuban protests happening right now.

They demand freedom. They are sick of long bread lines and inadequate socialized medicine. They want their government to stop being Communist. But to the White House, the cries against socialized medicine are actually demands for more vaccines. No, really. Cubans: We are poor and miserable and hate this communist regime. We want our freedom.

White House: what they’re trying to say is they […]