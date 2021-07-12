Nassim Nicholas Taleb, author of The Black Swan and other books on risk and probability is Bitcoin’s nemesis. A one-time supporter of the cryptocurrency he now calls it a “ ponzi scheme .” Taleb recently posted an analytical take-down of Bitcoin using concepts from quantitative finance. He hits hard.

Many features of Bitcoin’s downside are now familiar to the public and Taleb checks them off: Bitcoin wastes energy. Its transactions are slow, costly, and don’t scale to large volumes. “(Y)ou can instantly buy a cup of coffee with your cell phone,” Taleb says, but “you would need to wait ten […]