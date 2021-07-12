President Trump shared yesterday at CPAC in Texas that his former Attorney General Bill Barr forbid investigations into the 2020 Election even though numerous crimes committed in order to steal the election for Joe Biden.
According to Bill Lawrence Online : Barr Forbid Fraud Investigations Says President — President Trump, at yesterday’s talk at Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) revealed that “a day ago (he) received a statement from the U.S. attorney, highly respected, in Pennsylvania, that Bill Barr would not allow him to investigate voter fraud.” President Trump discusses this at the 43:00 mark in the […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.thegatewaypundit.com
