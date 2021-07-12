The Pacific Hills Banquet and Event Center in Laguna Hills, California, canceled the “America First” rally scheduled later this month at their facility.
The Banquet and Event Center canceled after they learned Rep. Matt Gaetz and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene were scheduled to speak at the event. It was another win for the cancel culture leftists.
The conservative group is looking for another venue following the cancelation. TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE: Top Trump Campaign Insider Speaks Out – “RNC Did Not Want Us to Fight for the President – They Collected $220 Million for Legal Fees – Where Did It […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.thegatewaypundit.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker