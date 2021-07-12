The Pacific Hills Banquet and Event Center in Laguna Hills, California, canceled the “America First” rally scheduled later this month at their facility.

The Banquet and Event Center canceled after they learned Rep. Matt Gaetz and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene were scheduled to speak at the event. It was another win for the cancel culture leftists.

The conservative group is looking for another venue following the cancelation.