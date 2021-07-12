Senate Votes Wednesday Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), whose family was persecuted by the communist Cuban dictatorship before fleeing to America, responded to the widespread freedom protests that erupted in Cuba on Sunday by saying that the communist regime would be “consigned to the dustbin of history.”
Cubans took to the street in rarely seen demonstrations to protest the impoverished conditions of the island, their lack of freedom under the far-left Marxist regime, and did so while chanting “Liberty” and “Freedom.”
“The Communist Cuban regime will be consigned to the dustbin of history,” Cruz wrote on Twitter. “It has brutalized & denied […]
