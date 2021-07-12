Congressional Democrats took the first step to force Americans to fund the killing of unborn babies in abortions Monday when a House subcommittee passed a spending bill without the Hyde Amendment.

The U.S. House Appropriations Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies subcommittee approved the 2022 appropriations bill in a voice vote, moving it forward in committee and advancing Democrat leaders’ radical pro-abortion agenda.

However, pro-life Republican lawmakers promised that they will fight to stop it.“Unless this long-standing compromise protecting human life is restored, this bill should not move forward,” U.S. Rep. Kay Granger, a pro-life Republican from Texas, […]