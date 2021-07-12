AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee As RedState has been reporting, protests are escalating in the communist country of Cuba (see here , here , and here ). American flags are being waved and people are rising up to express their desire to live free.

Of course, because the American left is sympathetic to communism, including often bragging on Cuba’s decrepit, failing healthcare system, the responses have been muddled. While the Biden administration has signaled support for the protesters, they’ve tried to make the pandemic the primary reason behind the clearly justified unrest. That’s lunacy, meant to downplay the hardships Cubans actually live […]