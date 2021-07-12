A fight broke out at an outdoor town hall event for Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) Sunday after some of Porter’s supporters confronted nationalist protesters.
Porter’s event, titled “Policy in the Park,” was held in Irvine, California, and was the first in-person town hall held by the congresswoman since the pandemic began. It was advertised as a family-friendly event with activities for kids and an opportunity for constituents to participate in a question-and-answer session with the congresswoman.
But after protesters repeatedly interrupted Porter as she spoke, a group of her supporters confronted the hecklers, and police had to intervene to stop the […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.theblaze.com
