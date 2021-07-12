Reading Time: 3 minutes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fox News host Tucker Carlson unleashed a bombshell allegation last week, in which he accused the National Security Agency of intercepting his communications amid correspondence with, per Axios , “U.S.-based Kremlin intermediaries” in an attempt to set up an interview with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Furthermore, Carlson alleged that the NSA intercepted these communications with the intent to leak them to the media.Carlson opened his show on Wednesday: “Last week, we told you that the Biden administration’s largest intelligence-gathering agency, the NSA, had been reading my private emails. … I learned from a […]