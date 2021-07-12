AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin A forthcoming book from Michael Wolff says that last November, Republican National Committee (RNC) chief counsel Justin Riemer emailed Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis, questioning Trump’s election fraud claims.
According to a report from Business Insider , which obtained an early copy of the book, “Riemer reportedly wrote to his RNC colleagues asking why they were backing Trump’s unfounded claims of election fraud, while also expressing that the organization raised more cash battling Democrats than challenging election results.”
When Ellis received the email, she was having dinner with Rudy Giuliani and former New York City police commissioner Bernie […]
Read the rest of this story here: pjmedia.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker