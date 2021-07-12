AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin A forthcoming book from Michael Wolff says that last November, Republican National Committee (RNC) chief counsel Justin Riemer emailed Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis, questioning Trump’s election fraud claims.

According to a report from Business Insider , which obtained an early copy of the book, “Riemer reportedly wrote to his RNC colleagues asking why they were backing Trump’s unfounded claims of election fraud, while also expressing that the organization raised more cash battling Democrats than challenging election results.”

When Ellis received the email, she was having dinner with Rudy Giuliani and former New York City police commissioner Bernie […]