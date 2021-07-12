When news broke last week that the Biden regime intended to send agents door-to-door to check on our vaccine status, reactions were immediate and harsh. Even if we disregard the blatant attack on privacy and healthcare choice that this represents, we cannot shake the belief that this is just conditioning for near-future door-knockers with even worse intentions. It starts with vaccine checks and moves to gun checks, child indoctrination checks, right-wing extremism checks… anything but U.S. citizenship checks, of course.
The narrative from the White House has taken two different angles. One has authorities gaslighting us into believing that this […]
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker