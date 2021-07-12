Maine Gov. Janet Mills has approved a permanent ban on the development of offshore wind in waters managed by the state.

Mills last week signed compromise legislation – which emerged from House and Senate negotiations – that imposes a moratorium on new wind power projects in state waters.

In a statement, Mills said the state is “uniquely prepared to grow a strong offshore wind industry, create good-paying trades and technology jobs around the state, and reduce Maine’s crippling dependence on harmful fossil fuels” but not at the expense of the state’s storied fishing industry.”This legislation cements in law our belief that […]