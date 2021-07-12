An employee leaves the maximum-security Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, N.Y., in 2015. The facility is one of 50 state prisons in New York. (AP Photo / Mark Lennihan) Are promises of food, parties and sex enough to overcome vaccine hesitancy?

New York state is about to find out using its prison population as a test group.

The New York Post reported July 1 that, in a memo the day before, Anthony Annucci, New York’s acting Corrections and Community Supervision commissioner, expressed concern over the number of felons vaccinated in the Empire State and said he would implement an “incentive program” […]