President Trump sues Big Tech for its attack on free speech. In response, YouTube blocks his speech at CPAC.
President Trump shared in today’s CPAC speech that he filed a major class-action suit against Big Tech to protect free speech: TRUMP: “The Radical Left and Big Tech’s attack on free speech is unlawful, it’s unconstitutional and it is completely un-American. To protect the constitutional rights and liberties of every citizen, this week I filed a major class action… lawsuit against the Big Tech giants” pic.twitter.com/h6fYsv9zSo — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 11, 2021 Ironically YouTube blocks President Trump’s speech at […]
