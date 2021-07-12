Stacey Abrams : John Amis:AP Photo A political action committee founded by failed Georgia Democrat gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has raised more than $100 million since it was founded a little more than two years ago.
According to filings with Georgia’s Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission, Fair Fight Action fundraised more than $103 million since it was created in 2018 after Abrams lost the governor’s race to Republican Brian Kemp.
In the run-up to November’s general election, the Abrams backed group raised $90 million with another $8 million stemming from before and after the Senate runoff elections in Georgia at […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.breitbart.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker