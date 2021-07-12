Over the weekend, the Texas legislature moved closer to passing a set of voting bills that in May prompted Democrat members of the state government to stage a walkout.

Following the dramatic exit, GOP Gov. Greg Abbott said he would call a special session in the coming months to address the bills.

The session began earlier this month, with such issues as bail reform and teaching critical race theory in public schools also on the agenda.Democrats argued the voting integrity measures advancing through the state Senate are restrictive and would limit the voting rights of minorities. Among their concerns are bills […]