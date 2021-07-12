According to the Federal Election Commission (FEC), Barbra Streisand has paid a large amount of political campaign contribution money (PCCM) over many years. On September 9, 2006, Barbra Streisand paid $1,000.00 to the “Committee to Elect Chris Murphy” organization . See a backup image of the payment here . The organization supported the U.S. House campaign of Chris Murphy. Mr. Murphy won the 2006 election and later won election to the U.S. Senate, where he serves today. For the payment, Streisand used a mailing address —

C/O Boulevard Management

21650 Oxnard St.

Woodland Hills, CA 91367— which we can easily […]