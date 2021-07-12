Former President Trump made an appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, Texas Sunday. His remarks included a rally for conservatives to “take back” the House, Senate and White House. The theme of CPAC Texas was appropriately titled: “America Uncanceled.”

“We must decide that we will not stop, we will not rest until our American heritage of freedom, liberty and justice is once again safe and once again secure,” Trump said to the gathering of conservatives Sunday. All of the conference was also broadcast. “We owe our country nothing less than that,” Trump went on. “Our glorious American […]