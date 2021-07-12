ANDY JACOBSOHN/AFP via Getty Images Speaking to a crowd of thousands on the final day of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), former President Donald Trump called attention to the crime wave plaguing Democrat-run cities.
“The bloodshed and violence in these cities is reaching epidemic proportions,” he said on Sunday, noting big percentage boosts in crime in cities like Los Angeles , Atlanta , and Portland.
Portland, Oregon, for example, reported five times more murders in May 2021 than in the same period in 2020. In Atlanta, Georgia, murders are up 60 percent, and Los Angeles, California, has seen a […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.breitbart.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker