During a press conference earlier this week, President Joe Biden was laughed at by the media after he tried talking tough against Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Biden reportedly had a call with Putin where he confronted him on the ransomware attacks.
American Military News reports: “According to a White House readout of the call, Biden confronted Putin about the attacks and “underscored the need for Russia to take action to disrupt ransomware groups operating in Russia and emphasized that he is committed to continued engagement on the broader threat posed by ransomware.””According to the report, Biden also told the Russian […]
Read the rest of this story here: trendingpolitics.com
Biden says he told Putin in phone call Friday that the U.S. will "expect" the Kremlin "to act on" ransomware attacks coming from Russia, even if they aren't sponsored by the government.
Reporter asks: Will there be consequences?
Biden: "Yes." pic.twitter.com/44QJ782o1f
— CBS News (@CBSNews) July 9, 2021
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker