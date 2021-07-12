Fox’s Peter Doocy asked Jen Psaki on Monday about the federal government’s position regarding vaccine mandates, including local mandates and those in the private sector. “Does President Biden agree with Dr. Fauci that, at the local level, there should be more vaccine mandates?”

“Well, I don’t have the full context of Dr. Fauci’s comment in front of me, but I will say that…” Psaki starts in. Doocy stops her with, “I do have it here.”

“Oh, go ahead. Let’s hear it”, responds a strained Psaki.”He said, ‘I’ve been of this opinion, and I remain of that opinion, that I do believe […]