(Headline USA) President Joe Biden invoked Nazis and Confederates while insisting Tuesday that Democrat efforts to block state-led voting reforms were an urgent national “test of our time.”
After the suspicious circumstances of Biden’s own election , several GOP-led state legislatures were spurred to pursue audits and try to close loopholes exploited by Democrats during the pandemic.
“No other election has ever been held under such scrutiny, such high standards,” Biden complained of the 2020 race.While speaking in Philadelphia , where a new push is underway to audit the 2020 voting, Biden ratcheted up his rhetoric to refer to election-integrity supporters […]
