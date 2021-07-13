Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume offered a rather direct analysis of Vice President Kamala Harris citing rural Americans being unable to access a Kinko’s to criticize voter ID, calling the decision “politically really stupid.”

The vice president was asked Friday during an interview with BET about a legislative compromise with Republicans on the Democrats’ stalled For the People Act, and she lamented that it’s “almost impossible” for rural Americans to photocopy their IDs.

“I don’t think that we should underestimate what that could mean, because, in some people’s mind, that means, ‘well, you’re gonna have to Xerox or photocopy […]