Democrat law makers who fled from Texas in an attempt to stop an election integrity bill from passing broke out into song in a cringeworthy video clip from their Capitol Hill press conference.

The lawmakers performed a toe-curling rendition of “We Shall Overcome” which was lead by law makers in the back of the pack. The Democrats fled to Washington, DC, rather than sit in a special legislative session to vote on voter integrity laws that are supported by the Republicans in the state legislature as well as Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

Governor Abbott has said that the Democrats would be […]