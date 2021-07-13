Democrat law makers who fled from Texas in an attempt to stop an election integrity bill from passing broke out into song in a cringeworthy video clip from their Capitol Hill press conference.
The lawmakers performed a toe-curling rendition of “We Shall Overcome” which was lead by law makers in the back of the pack. The Democrats fled to Washington, DC, rather than sit in a special legislative session to vote on voter integrity laws that are supported by the Republicans in the state legislature as well as Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
Governor Abbott has said that the Democrats would be […]
Read the rest of this story here: thepostmillennial.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker