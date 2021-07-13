Beto O’Rourke Democrats are fundraising off their Texas lawmakers’ move to flee the state for Washington, D.C., on Monday in protest, forgoing their duties as legislators to deny Republicans a quorum to pass election integrity legislation.
“We’ve now raised $142,000 to support the Texas Democrats putting it all on the line to save democracy,” failed Texas senate candidate and former Democrat presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke said Monday evening after referring to the lawmakers as “courageous public servants.”
“They’re working to protect the right to vote for each and every one of us — in Texas and across the country,” he continued. […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.breitbart.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker