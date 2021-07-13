Senate Democrats reached a deal on a $3.5 trillion budget plan late on Tuesday night to enact President Joe Biden’s social welfare and family aid promises without the need for Republican votes.
The plan includes spending on climate change, healthcare, and family service programs. Senate Democrats would circumvent the Senate filibuster by using budget reconciliation, according to Politico .
“The budget committee has come to an agreement,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday night, according to The Hill . “The budget resolution with instructions will be $3.5 trillion. “Every major program that President Biden has asked us for is funded […]
Read the rest of this story here: justthenews.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker