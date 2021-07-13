(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Democrats and their allies claim that the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act will help workers, but a new study shows that the union bill will cost at least 2.7 million workers between $500 and $1,000 per year — and it will likely impose similar costs on up to 61 million workers in industries that could unionize under the bill. The bill will also threaten manufacturing jobs, which grow in states with right-to-work laws.

“Right-to-work laws ensure that American workers cannot be forced to pay union dues. These laws can save unionized workers between $500 […]