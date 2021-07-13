During the aftermath of the 2020 Election, many Conservatives were in shock at the supposed results. We clearly had all of the momentum. In fact, looking at the polling, President Trump actually gained ground among virtually every minority category you could possibly think of, with the only crowd he lost support in was the Caucasian vote. The only logical conclusion is that the election was stolen.

Forget that circumstantial evidence, however, and let’s take a look at the specific ways that the election was stolen. We saw rules changed illegally by governors, Secretaries of State and departments of government, when Constitutionally only the state legislators have the authority to set the rules for the election.

On top of that, we saw ballot harvesting and stuffing, even going so far as to stop the counting in the middle of the night in multiple locations across the country in order to stuff ballots two and three times virtually always erring on the side of Joe Biden. There are reports in Arizona that boxes of over 200,000 ballots were counted that were printed on printer paper. There are so many concrete proofs of the 2020 Election being stolen, it’s simply a fact.

The question now is what do we do about it? I’ve interviewed retired Lt Gen Thomas McInerney, and he’s been calling for the military to step in to reestablish Donald Trump as President of the United States. In his mind, this is a treasonous coup created by enemies both foreign (China) and domestic (the Democrat and Republican establishment).

Douglas V Gibbs, a Constitutional expert, does not see that as a viable option, however, and would actually set an horrific precedence for the future of our country. Instead, he sees the path to reinstating the rightful president as a much simpler strategy.

According to Douglas, the simplest and most Constitutional path to putting the correct person in the role of President would be for the states in question to decertify their electors, citing the massive amounts of evidence calling the results of the 2020 Election into question. This would then mean that Alleged President Joe Biden would no longer have the 270 electoral votes needed to be elected president, which would then kick things over to the Senate and House of Representatives.

Now, you might be yelling at the computer screen right now: The Democrats have control over the House AND the Senate! Not so fast… as Gibbs explains, each state would have a single vote to cast, and there are more Republican states than Democrat states, which would then allow them to select whomever they so choose as President and Vice President of the United States of America. And there you go, the simplest path to reinstate President Trump in the White House.

One final thought to consider is that the current fiasco with our government and election systems is that our elected officials have been turning us into a Democracy instead of a Republic. Anyone who studies history knows that democracy leads to mob rule, and countries cannot thrive under that system. Had we continued with the plan established by our Founding Fathers, we would have much more stability and our political system would not be nearly as corrupt as it is today.

Guess who pushed us towards democracy throughout the majority of American history? That’s right… the Democrat Party. Never forget, almost everything wrong with our government was created by the Democrats.



