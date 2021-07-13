The University of Oklahoma is moving “The Gossips,” a statue depicts three women huddled closely in conversation, in favor of an installation that “celebrates women.”
OU Daily , the school’s student newspaper, reports that although the university has not issued a statement explaining the statue’s removal, a spokesperson told the outlet that the university will replace it with a piece that “celebrates women.”
The original sculpture will be moved to the Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art.Per OU Daily’s reporting, the statue was removed at the behest of community members and the OU Provost’s Advisory Committee on Women’s Issues — […]
