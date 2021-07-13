Greg Abbott Dozens of state Democratic lawmakers fled Texas on Monday to break quorum and prevent the GOP-controlled State Legislature from passing election reforms.

At least 51 of 67 House lawmakers boarded chartered flights to Washington, D.C., to protest in support of the For The People Act, which would shift much authority over election processes from the states to the federal government. The walkout comes after Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced a special session of Congress to focus on legislative priorities such as election reforms that were blocked when Democrats broke quorum earlier this year.

“Today, Texas House Democrats stand […]