On Monday Pennsylvania Senator Mastriano requested a meeting with Joe Biden to discuss voter fraud in Pennsylvania during Joe’s quick fly-in to Philadelphia.
Joe Biden will fly into Philly on Tuesday to lecture on how Voter IDs are bad or something. Mastriano fired off a letter to Biden on Monday.
Via The Storm Has Arrived : TRENDING: BREAKING: VoterGA Releases Explosive New Report: Fulton County Georgia Recount Included 60% Error Reporting Rate — THOUSANDS of Fraudulent Biden Votes Last week Pennsylvania State Senator Doug Mastriano announced he was initiating a full forensic audit of the 2020 presidential election on […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.thegatewaypundit.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker