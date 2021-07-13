Gavin Newsom

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) will not be able to label himself a Democrat on the recall ballot this September after his team made a filing error and omitted his party preference.

Newsom sued the California Secretary of State to let his team fix the error late last month. Judge James P. Arguelles on Monday denied Newsom's request to let his team make the correction after hearing arguments on Friday."Governor Newsom argues that unique circumstances attending his untimely party designation support an order excusing the noncompliance," Arguelles wrote, but "the court is not persuaded."