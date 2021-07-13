California Governor Gavin Newsom attends California Governor Gavin Newsom’s press conference for the official reopening of the state of California at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, Calif., on June 15, 2021. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) California Gov. Gavin Newsom will not be able to identify himself as a Democrat on the ballot in September’s recall election, a Sacramento County Superior Court judge ruled on Monday.

In filing his official response to the recall effort from February last year, Newsom’s staff failed to designate his Democrat party affiliation. The governor’s campaign asked California Secretary of State Shirley Weber to allow […]