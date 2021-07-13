On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) slammed the Biden administration for omitting clear references to Marxism or Communism in President Biden’s statements on the protests in Cuba and stating he doesn’t understand “why it’s so hard for them to criticize Marxists.”

Rubio said, “I don’t know why it’s so hard for them to criticize Marxists. I do think, and it’s pretty clear that there people out there that aren’t saying anything and the president took a whole day to say this. He finally said something. He still left out the word ‘Marxist’ and […]