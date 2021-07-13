Sen. Bernie Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist, and members of the progressive Squad in the House of Representatives have still not publicly commented on the protests happening across Cuba as the nation’s president, who is the head of the Communist Party, condemned the demonstrators.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel referred to the protestors calling for freedom as “shameful delinquents” who are attempting to “fracture” the Communist Party in the country.

The protests broke out over the weekend. As of Monday evening, the social media channels for Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna […]