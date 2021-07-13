Hope the Texas Democrats are sitting down. That taxpayer subsidized road trip to Washington D.C. to avoid voting on election integrity bills? It appears to be all for not.
A New York Times reporter bears the extremely bad news: It looks like it wasn’t just a waste of taxpayer money, it was also a waste of their time. Just in: A Texas senate aide tells me that a number of Texas Democratic senators have also left for Washington, but not enough to break a quorum in the senate. A Republican Texas senate aide says that a quorum is expected and […]
Read the rest of this story here: beckernews.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker