We’ve seen this happen time and time again. President Donald Trump endorses an establishment Republican instead of the outsider, and then they turn around and stab him in the back. We saw this with Bill Cassidy in Louisiana, where Trump could have endorsed my good friend and patriot Col Rob Maness, but chose to go with Cassidy, instead, since he believed he had the best chance of winning. Then, he turned around and voted to impeach Trump.

History is repeating itself in South Carolina. Lin Wood campaigned to become the chairman of the South Carolina GOP in an attempt to break up the establishment RINOs that are the leadership of the party. While he lost in his race against Drew McKissick, the true Conservative Patriots were quite successful in gaining ground during the reorg, getting quite a few MAGA supporters within the state GOP.

During the campaign, President Trump surprisingly endorsed Drew McKissick for SCGOP Chairman, instead of going with Lin Wood who had his back throughout the 2002 Election. One of the strategies that is probably in play with this move for Trump is that he’s attempting to get the loyalty of the entire Republican Party, not just the MAGA outsiders. While I may not fully agree with that strategy, I understand what he’s trying to do. Unfortunately, it appears that he’s not gaining any support from these RINOs he’s sticking his neck out for.

My good friend Chad Caton has been deeply involved in South Carolina politics and the attempt to root out the RINOs from the leadership of the GOP. They’ve been quite successful, and are positioned to ensure that many of the leadership positions are filled with those holding to the America First Agenda. This clearly doesn’t sit well with new SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick.

According to Jamie Lovegrove from The Post and Courier in Charleston, SC, McKissick said that the Greenville leaders (which will be predominantly those holding to the MAGA Doctrine) would turn the party into “a complete dumpster fire” and that it would “essentially be a leper colony for the next year-and-a-half.”

Yes, you read that correctly… Drew McKissick referred to the MAGA Movement as a “leper colony.” This off-the-cuff statement shows his true heart. He doesn’t love America… he’s clearly completely opposed to all that we stand for as the MAGA Movement. Chad Caton had so choice words for Mr McKissick once he heard about these statements:

While I’ll let Chad’s statement stand on its own, as he’s taking a look at this from a practical and political level, I’d like to take a slightly different approach. What does this tell us about those that use this kind of language about those of us Trump Supporters.

This kind of statement is very reminiscent of Hillary Clinton referring to Conservatives as a “basket of deplorables.” This is how the ruling political elites view us. I must also be clear that this is not simply reserved for Democrats. It’s how the establishment Republicans also view you and I. They want us to vote for them. They want our leader, President Donald Trump, to endorse them. But they absolutely hate us because we are what’s standing between them and unstoppable power.

Let’s quickly take this back to the controversial statement that McKissick made about us in the MAGA Crowd. He called us a bunch of lepers. To understand what he’s referring to, we have to take that word back to it’s original meaning, which is rooted in the Bible.

Throughout the Gospels, those with leprosy were constant point of contention between Jesus and the ruling elites of his day, which happened to be the Pharisees, Sadducees and Scribes. According to the Elite, the lepers were considered unclean and were outcasts in society. They were looked down upon, and were relegated to leper colonies where no one would ever go near to them.

Does this sound familiar to how the Elites of both political parties are treating the MAGA Movement? We are being isolated and deplatformed, forced to be on separate platforms. We are even getting to the point to where if you happened to vote for Donald Trump and still stand by the decision, you have no place in American society. The parallels between how the elites treated the lepers in the Bible and how the current elites are treating the MAGA Movement are quite uncanny.

However, let’s also compare Donald Trump to Jesus. Now, let me be clear, I’m not actually comparing Trump to Jesus. They cannot even compare on that level. One is God, the other is clearly not. However, the similarities in Jesus’ ministry vs Trump’s presidency are uncanny.

How did Jesus deal with the Religious and Political Elite of His day? Go read Matthew 23. He bypassed the standard system of communication and went straight to the people, pointed back at the Scribes and Pharisees and called them a “brood of vipers” and “liars, hypocrites.” Reminds me of Donald Trump bypassing the Mainstream Media, going straight to the people, pointing back at the Swamp and calling them “Fake News” and the “Deep State.”

So when we see someone like Drew McKissick, who is clearly aligning himself with the political swamp of the elites, going out and referring to the MAGA Movement as a “colony of lepers,” he is exposing himself as a part of the modern day Pharisees that Jesus Himself actually fought against.

So the question is, how should we respond? We should take a look at how Jesus, Himself, responded to these elitist figures of his day that continually looked down on everyone, just as the current elites do.

Jesus caused a ruckus. He exposed them for being hypocrites and frauds, using and abusing the people. He called them names, including “hypocrites,” “blind fools,” “whitewashed tombs” and “serpents.” And that was just what he used in Matthew 23, let alone the rest of the Gospels.

Guys, we are fighting a spiritual war for the soul of our nation. It’s very similar to the battle Jesus fought in the Bible. The ruling elites are using and abusing the people for their own gain. Jesus exposed this and fought against it, and we should follow His example.

Drew McKissick showed us all which team he is a part of with his “lepers” statement. And let me tell you, he’s not on our side of this battle. We’ve got a country to save, and we aren’t going to accomplish that mission if we allow this elitist and hostile attitude within our midst. We must root this out from the Republican Party.

