As Democrats arduously conspire to incriminate Donald Trump for the fifth year, the former president’s supporters now stand in the wrath of an all-encompassing radical left-wing government.
Faced with impeachment immediately after the exoneration of the Russian collusion hoax, Trump cautioned , “They are not after me, they’re after you.” With Democrats in complete control of the government following the illegitimate 2020 election, the writing is on the wall.
Conservatives not only longer routinely endure attacks from Antifa, Black Lives Matter and domestic terrorists for daring to wear a MAGA hat or the American flag, establishment politicians are intent on shaming […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.thegatewaypundit.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker