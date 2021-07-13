“Who killed Ashli Babbitt?” conservative commentator and author Dinesh D’Souza asks on a recent episode of his podcast. Former President Donald Trump also asked this question , with the intention of bringing these questions about just what really happened during the Capitol Hill riot of Jan. 6 to light.

Trump sent an email from his Save America PAC that contained only four words . Trump was “asked about it,” D’Souza said, “with an interesting tidbit from Maria Bartiromo.” He played a clip of Bartiromo, saying that the officer who shot Babbitt was a member of the security detail of a […]