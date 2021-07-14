As was his normal routine, a homeless man scrounged the streets of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on the evening of April 8, 2021, looking for a promising dumpster where he might find some scraps of discarded food for his evening meal.

Lifting the lid on a dumpster behind a business on Colonial Drive, he began to sort through the freshly discarded bags of trash.

But instead of finding stale, discarded food, the bags of trash contained bloody gowns, napkins, plastic tubes, and other items that shocked and sickened him.The homeless man had stumbled on the dumpster behind the Delta Clinic for Women […]