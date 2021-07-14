As was his normal routine, a homeless man scrounged the streets of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on the evening of April 8, 2021, looking for a promising dumpster where he might find some scraps of discarded food for his evening meal.
Lifting the lid on a dumpster behind a business on Colonial Drive, he began to sort through the freshly discarded bags of trash.
But instead of finding stale, discarded food, the bags of trash contained bloody gowns, napkins, plastic tubes, and other items that shocked and sickened him.The homeless man had stumbled on the dumpster behind the Delta Clinic for Women […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.lifenews.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker