Larry Elder Former New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind (D) expressed support for Larry Elder on Tuesday after the conservative radio host and author joined the race to replace incumbent California governor Gavin Newsom (D) .

In a two-minute-clip posted on Tuesday, Hikind began by heaping praise on Elder. I’m so proud to support the candidacy of @larryelder for governor of California to replace the failed administration of Gavin Newsom. Knowing Larry personally, I can tell you that beyond being a thought leader and popular personality he’s truly a mensch! https://t.co/qsOQGmQQTY pic.twitter.com/D8B2oBoyBq — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) July 13, 2021 […]