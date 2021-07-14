AP Photo/Eric Gay Texas Governor Greg Abbott has had enough of the runaway Texas Democrats throwing their little tantrum political stunt.

As we reported earlier, he said that he was going to make them do their job and have them arrested if they return to the state.

Abbott eviscerated the Democrats’ false claims about the election security bill, saying that it isn’t denying anyone the right to vote and, in fact, the bill provides for increased voting hours. “Most Un-Texan Thing To Do”: @GregAbbott_TX mocks Dems for “running away from a fight,” says they fled state bc they can be arrested […]